McLaughlin crashes out at Supercars test

Supercars star Scott McLaughlin's was topping the timesheets when his pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park came to a sudden and dramatic end.

The DJR Team Penske driver was taking part in the official Supercars test session at the 3.9km circuit when he suffered tyre failure and smashed into a tyre wall at the high-speed first turn of the track.

The crash wrecked McLaughlin's Falcon but the New Zealander walked away unhurt and will be fine to compete the season-opening Adelaide 500 on March 3-4.

"It was a decent hit," McLaughlin told Supercars.com.

"Thankfully for most of my career I haven't had a big head-on hit, but that's the biggest I've had.

"The car and everything did its job as per usual, as did the tyre wall. But it skipped across the gravel pretty easily."

McLaughlin is aiming to go one better in 2018 after narrowly missing out on the championship in 2017 to Holden star Jamie Whincup.

Before crashing out, McLaughlin was topping the times for the day with a one minute and 29.2801 seconds fastest lap.

"To be honest, the car felt awesome," he said.

"It's just a shame that happened."