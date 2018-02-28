Five big questions for Supercars in 2018

FIVE BIG QUESTIONS AHEAD OF THE SUPERCARS SEASON OPENER:

* Will Holden's new ZB Commodore change the game? The new generation Commodore will debut in Adelaide as the first hatchback to hit the Supercars grid. There are unknowns as to how the new body will behave and defending champion Jamie Whincup says Red Bull Racing will take two to three rounds to get on top of the car.

* Can Scott McLaughlin bounce back from his Newcastle horror show? The Ford ace claimed a record 16 pole positions last year but an error-riddled final round handed the championship to Jamie Whincup in dramatic circumstances. The New Zealander will be keen to get his year off to a good start to erase those memories.

* Was Fabian Coulthard's title challenge a one-off season or is the experienced New Zealander a genuine force in Supercars? Coulthard made a fast start to 2017 and kept himself in title contention right until the end but doubts remain as to whether the DJR Team Penske ace can stop McLaughlin becoming top dog in the pair's garage.

* Is a new generation of Supercars' star emerging? While Jamie Whincup is still the man to beat, his old rivals James Courtney, Mark Winterbottom, Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes are struggling to stay at the front of the pack. Chaz Mostert and Scott McLaughlin are leading the way for the new brigade, while Cam Waters is pushing to join them at the pointy end of the field.

* What difference will new formats and tracks make? This year's racing at the Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne will count for championship points for the first time and feature four races including two 120km twilight races. The event at Sydney Motorsport Park in August will be a single 300km night-time race under lights. There's also a new venue on the calendar with The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, South Australia to host an event in August.