Van Gisbergen seeks Supercars glory at F1

He's on top of the world after another Adelaide Supercars domination and Shane Van Gisbergen can't wait to take part in the category's first championship points races at this year's Australian Grand Prix.

For the first time Supercars will hold championship races as part of the program at the Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, and Van Gisbergen is eager to continue his fast start to the season.

The New Zealander holds a 42-point lead over David Reynolds in the championship standings after his back-to-back wins at the Adelaide 500, a margin he is out to extend in Melbourne.

"I've always gone well there and haven't got any points for it," the Red Bull Holden Racing Team ace said.

"I like racing there ... awesome circuit and awesome to see the other racing and all their new cars.

"As a track it normally brings up good racing for us, there's high deg (tyre degradation) and now with pit stops and stuff ... we can pass, cross back - because the track's so wide and open.

"I'm looking forward to that and I think the racing will be really good."

Van Gisbergen has won seven Supercars races at Albert Park but it was Ford trio Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert who took the victories last year.

After making exactly the same dominant start in last year's championship before struggling to maintain that form before finishing fourth in the 2017 standings.

Van Gisbergen says getting to grips with his new ZB Commodore will be the key to ensuring he stays in title contention throughout the year.

"How we tuned it today (Sunday) didn't work but it would've worked on last year's car so we really need to learn the differences and understand them over the next few rounds," he said.

"Just be really critical of ourselves and stay on top of our new car."

The Melbourne 400 at Albert Park will be held from March 22 to 25 and will feature four Supercars races, two of 120km and two lasting 30 minutes in duration.