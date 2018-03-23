Mixed fortunes for Triple Eight Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen looks set to relinquish his Supercars championship lead after a series of qualifying struggles at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Kiwi flyer won a pair of poles and race victories at the season-opening Adelaide meet but hasn't threatened in qualifying at Albert Park.

He backed up fifth and seventh-placed finishes in qualifying on Thursday with 17th and 26th - last place - on Friday.

The 2016 series champion failed to set a time around the Melbourne street circuit in the final session. He will start Sunday's final race from the last row.

Van Gisbergen's struggles contrasted sharply with teammate Jamie Whincup, who won two of the four poles available.

Triple Eight manager Mark Dutton said his team would be working overtime to deliver the No.97 car a better balance.

"We still haven't put our finger on that one little thing in the car that's triggering off the chain reaction," he said.

"You can't finesse it when you're waiting for it to bite you.

"But we've got some ideas."

Van Gisbergen hasn't begun a Supercars race from last place in the field for three years.

Scott McLaughlin, who smashed the pole position record in 2017, grabbed the other two poles available and looks set to be Whincup's sternest test for maximum points - and the Larry Perkins Trophy - from the meet.

The Supercars are racing for points for the first time in 22 visits to the Grand Prix.

Holden drivers enjoyed better fortunes on Friday in qualifying, with Scott Pye the biggest improver after charting 2nd and 5th-placed results.

In the demanding qualifying format, with 10-minute sessions that allow drivers just one chance at a flying lap, other drivers fell by the wayside.

James Courtney will start 25th in Sunday's race.

Fallen Ford champion Mark Winterbottom's best qualifying result was 10th.

The first race of the weekend, with 75 points on offer to the winner, begins at 5:50pm on Friday - with McLaughlin and DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard on the front row.

QUALIFYING RESULTS:

Race 5 - Held Saturday 6:30pm - 130km:

1. Scott McLaughlin (Ford) - 1:55.1576 lap

2. Nick Percat (Holden)

3. Scott Pye (Holden)

4. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

5. Tim Slade (Holden)

6. Chaz Mostert (Ford)

Race 6 - Held Sunday 1:40pm - 70km:

1. Jamie Whincup (Holden) - 1:55.4777 lap

2. David Reynolds (Holden)

3. Nick Percat (Holden)

4. Chaz Mostert (Ford)

5. Scott Pye (Holden)

6. Fabian Coulthard (Holden)