SVG red hot in Supercars practice

Shane van Gisbergen has set a new practice lap record at Symmons Plains as the Supercars field heats up for a new qualifying format in Tasmania.

Practice times now count towards seedings for a three-stage qualifying process for the weekend's races.

Van Gisbergen blasted his way to the top of the timing charts on Friday with a 50.7894 second lap on the island circuit.

"It's amazing. We were faster than last year on a slower tyre ... a good way to start," the New Zealander told Fox Sports.

Scott Pye was second quickest, with Fabian Coulthard and Jamie Whincup rounding out the top four.

The heavyweights were lighting up the track given the new qualifying system for this meet and at Perth next month.

It's effectively a repechage run, using the combined practice times.

In the first 10-minute block, the bottom 16 cars from practice race.

The fastest six of that session join the top 10 from practice in the second 10-minute block.

Then, a final 10-minute run from the top 10 finishers from the second block will confirm a grid.

"In practice, the game has really changed," van Gisbergen said.

"Normally we'd save a bit but you've got to put down a good marker so you're in that top 10."

Cloudy conditions contributed to a quick circuit.

With superior tyres yet to be used by teams, record lap times could fall further.

Pye's time continued his good form after a win at the Australian Grand Prix meeting, the first of his career.

He said the qualifying revamp removed the ducks and drakes element from practice.

"It's good for the fans at home. It means when we all do times like that, it's representative. And it gives us a bit of an idea as well," he said.