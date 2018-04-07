Van Gisbergen grabs Tassie Supercars pole

Shane van Gisbergen has overcome a morning of drama to win a first Supercars pole in Tasmania.

The Kiwi enforcer edged Red Bull Holden Racing Teammate Jamie Whincup, who will join him on the front row, by a twentieth of a second in qualifying on Saturday.

The series leader stands to extend his series lead in Saturday's 50-lap race as a result of the performance.

He was run all the way by Whincup, Scott McLaughlin and Craig Lowndes during the final stages of a three-stage qualifying process.

Each had a final chance to try and better the 2016 champion's time but failed in a high-speed game of ducks and drakes.

Whincup said the session was intense.

"Slipstream is big and everyone was looking for a tow," he said.

"On the last lap we all screwed each other over, that's why no one went faster."

Van Gisbergen was the biggest winner of the new qualifying process, which dropped the slowest drivers in two preliminary stages before a top-10 shootout.

McLaughlin will start third and Lowndes fourth.

Lowndes, after recording his best qualifying position of the season, said he had been "really looking forward to this weekend".

"I enjoy this place. I just don't know what it is about it," he said.

"It's a circuit that really suits my style."

Earlier on Saturday, Van Gisbergen was involved in a heated on-track altercation with David Reynolds during practice which quickly became a pit lane war of words.

Van Gisbergen's unprompted go-slow into a corner nearly saw Reynolds rear-end his rival.

"I'm not sure that he was thinking," Reynolds said.

"Luckily I've got cat-like reflexes because I saved my car and his car."

Van Gisbergen claimed not to remember the incident before issuing a nonchalant non-apology.

"I mucked up my lap and then carried on," he said.

"It got in his way. Sorry to wreck his lap. But it's practice."

Stewards fined van Gisbergen $1000 for the incident, with half suspended -- with Reynolds' Erebus team requesting an inquiry.

The pair have history.

Reynolds was second in the 2015 title race, albeit a long way behind eventual winner Mark Winterbottom, until the penultimate round of the season at Phillip Island.

Van Gisbergen nudged him at high speed and spun him around at the Grand Prix circuit, giving him a DNF and ending his title hopes.

Reynolds memorably confronted van Gisbergen, telling him "you're dead to me".

Saturday's race is at 4:45pm AEST.