Lowndes grabs pole at Symmons Plains

Holden's Supercars heavyweights Craig Lowndes, Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup will go toe-to-toe-to-toe in Tasmania after dominating qualifying on Sunday.

Lowndes won his first pole position in the sport since Ipswich 2015 with a 50.579sec lap at Symmons Plains

The 43-year-old edged out van Gisbergen by eight thousandths of a second, with Whincup third.

"The car has been working really good over the weekend," Lowndes said.

"The guys next door are not going to make it easy for me.

"It's great to have a 1-2-3 but we've got to translate it into race results."

Lowndes and Saturday's race winner Whincup are the top two all-time race winners at the Tasmanian circuit.

Whincup has 12 race wins at Symmons Plains while Lowndes, second yesterday, has nine.

The pair are long-term teammates but don't mind an on-track tussle, which will come in Sunday's 200km race beginning at 2:05pm.

DJR Team Penske pair Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard are the only non-Commodores to begin in the top 10, in fourth and sixth respectively.

Jack Le Brocq's impressive weekend continued after the first-season driver was fifth fastest in qualifying.

The Tickford Falcons had another indifferent session, with Chaz Mostert to start from 11th and Mark Winterbottom alongside him on the sixth row.

"It just feels broken," a frustrated Mostert said.

"The guys have tried so hard last night, worked hard between sessions (but the car) is not where we need to be.

"It's back to the drawing board."

Mostert dropped from fourth to 10th in the championship standings after a DNF on Saturday.