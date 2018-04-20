Whincup blitzes second Supercars practice

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has responded from a poor morning session to take out second practice at Phillip Island.

The Red Bull ace finished 17th in Friday's first practice when fellow Holden driver James Courtney came out in front, as early fog blanketed the regional Victorian venue.

Drivers had to wait 30 minutes for practice two after the session was delayed because of a crash in a support category.

Once they were out on the track, Whincup set a hot early pace with a best lap of 1:29.9856s and never looked like relinquishing his advantage.

The practice went in order of the top two in the championship standings, with Scott McLaughlin placing second in both sessions.

The Shell V-Power driver suffered a tyre puncture in the first practice but still did enough to only be shaded by Courtney.

McLaughlin took a while to get going in the afternoon, but the 24-year-old stormed past rivals to show his determination to make amends for his efforts last year at Phillip Island.

The New Zealand ace had pole position for both 2017 races, only to see Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert come out on top.