Davison searching for 500 Supercars races

Ford veteran Will Davison is confident he'll reach the magical 500-race mark in Supercars as he prepares for a huge milestone in Perth.

The 35-year-old will bring up his 400th start in the second race at Barbagallo Raceway on Sunday.

Getting that far would put him in elite company, with just six drivers having achieved the feat.

Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander and Rick Kelly are the only current drivers to have done so.

It appeared Davison's full-time career was winding up last year before he signed a three-year deal with 23Red Racing to drive in the Tickford Racing-built Falcon.

Not content to simply sign a new contract, the two-time Bathurst winner is confident of adding another 100 races to his tally.

"I'm obviously very proud to still be in the sport. It's absolutely flown by and been an incredible journey to date," Davison said.

"I still feel like I've definitely got another 100 or so in me.

"You've got to get success and results in this game but I still certainly feel like we've got some great times ahead."

While he sits 17th in the championship standings ahead of the Perth Supersprint, Davison has enjoyed racing at the track in the past.

He dominated the 2012 event with two race wins, while he claimed a victory in 2015 in a Mercedes-Benz.

"I've had good cars here in the past and you can't win in Perth without a great car," Davison said.

"It's a very abrasive circuit with quite long corners but it's a fun little layout.

"Two of my victories here in particular have been about tyre conservation.

"I've had some incredible races here with some really exciting finishes."

Davison made his debut in 2004 at Winton and has won 19 races, including Bathurst success in 2009 and 2016.