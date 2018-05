Scott McLaughlin has continued his great recent form at the Supercars' Perth Supersprint's second practice session.

After cleaning up at the Phillip Island 500 with dual victories to go 60 points ahead in the championship standings, the Shell V-Power star drove a scorching lap of 54.8871 on Friday.

It was all Falcons in the top-three, with McLaughlin's Shell V-Power teammate Fabian Coulthard pushed to third when Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters jumped to second with two minutes to go.