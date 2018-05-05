McLaughlin takes pole for Supercars race

Ford drivers have dominated qualifying to claim the top-four positions on the grid for the opening race of the Supercars' Perth Supersprint.

The session on Saturday mirrored Friday's practice as championship leader Scott McLaughlin, young gun Cameron Waters and Fabian Coulthard proved untouchable.

Tickford Racing's Mark Winterbottom ensured the first four cars for the 50-lap race at Barbagallo Raceway would be Falcons after a superb session.

Brad Jones Racing's Tim Slade will be the first Holden on the grid after qualifying fifth.

It was McLaughlin's third successive pole after turning his grid advantage into a pair of race wins at the Phillip Island 500.

The Shell V-Power star has a 60-point lead in the championship standings, with Erebus Motorsport's David Reynolds in second.

Reynolds will start the 50-lap race from seventh after a mixed qualifying session.

McLaughlin was delighted to claim another pole and have teammate Coulthard join him near the front.

But he stressed there was far more improvement to come in himself and his Falcon, pointing to mistakes that saw him leave it to the last minute to snatch top place from Waters.

"It's nice, but that one I made an absolute meal out of it," McLaughlin said.

"I didn't give myself a big enough kick up the backside after practice and I need to go back and look at it.

"It's good for our team, we're first and third."

There were some big casualties in part two of qualifying, with Jamie Whincup and his Red Bull Holden teammate Shane van Gisbergen both bombing out.

Whincup, who conceded his championship lead with a disastrous round at Phillip Island and slipped to fifth in the standings, will start in 14th spot.

It is the seven-time champion's lowest grid position in almost three years.

The 11th race of the season is scheduled for 2.45pm local time (4.45pm AEST) on Saturday.