Nissan Motorsport has decided to walk away from Supercars at the end of the year, ending a six-year association with the sport.

But the Altima will still be on the grid next year as pioneers Rick and Todd Kelly have confirmed their commitment to racing a third make outside powerhouses Holden and Ford.

Kelly Racing - rebadged as Nissan Motorsport since 2013 - has tallied two race wins and 11 other podium finishes in its time in the sport.