Kelly wins first Supercars race since 2011

Rick Kelly's first Supercars race win in seven years has been described as "better than winning Bathurst".

The emotional remark came from Rick's older brother Todd - Kelly Racing's co-owner - after Saturday's dramatic race one of the Winton Supersprint.

The Nissan veteran prevented championship leader Scott McLaughlin becoming the first driver in 10 years to win a fifth-straight race after a safety-car calamity at the Victorian circuit.

After starting from pole, the New Zealand star was cantering to another win, before Brad Jones Racing's Tim Blanchard went flying into the sand on lap 31.

McLaughlin made a crucial error from the restart, slipping back to fifth as Kelly pounced to grab a lead he wouldn't surrender.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 champion celebrated in style by winning his first race since 2011 at Sandown and the 13th of his career.

Holden pair Scott Pye and Shane van Gisbergen joined Kelly on the podium for the unexpected result.

It was a special result after Nissan had called time on their backing of the Kelly Racing team, announcing on Tuesday their intentions to withdraw support from the end of this season.

Todd couldn't hold back his emotions when interviewed after the race.

"What the boys have achieved today has been absolutely unbelievable. I will never forget it," Todd said.

"It just shows the calibre of these guys here (at Kelly Racing) ... they couldn't have been under any more adversity and more distraction in the lead-up to this, but they've dug deep and got the job done.

"He's (Rick) been through a lot and to keep his head screwed on ... the pressure he was under the whole race was pretty crazy."

There was early carnage in the 40-lap race and championship contender David Reynolds came out worst.

The Erebus Motorsport ace headed to the Victorian circuit third in the standings behind McLaughlin and fellow Holden driver van Gisbergen.

Reynolds suffered a flat tyre after a first-lap incident with Jack Le Brocq, sending him to the garage for six laps to condemn him to finish last.

It pushed Reynolds 249 points behind McLaughlin in the championship standings ahead of Sunday afternoon's second race at Winton.

WINTON SUPERSPRINT RACE ONE:

1. Rick Kelly (Nissan) 57:29.0426

2. Scott Pye (Mobil 1 Boost Mobile) 57:29.5736

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Holden) 57:30.1617

4. Fabian Coulthard (Shell V-Power) 57:30.5709

5. Scott McLaughlin (Shell V-Power) 57:31.2431

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1. Scott McLaughlin 1358 pts

2. Shane van Gisbergen 1218

3. Craig Lowndes (Autobarn Lowndes) 1119

4. David Reynolds 1109

5. Jamie Whincup (Red Bull Holden) 1033