McLaughlin takes Supercars pole at Winton

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin has claimed pole position at the Winton Supersprint as he looks to create history.

The Shell V-Power ace is chasing a fifth consecutive race win for the first time in his career.

That feat hasn't been achieved by any driver since 2008 when Jamie Whincup brought up seven straight victories.

McLaughlin recorded a scorching fastest lap (1:19.1136) in qualifying for race one of the sixth round of the season on Saturday.

The Ford superstar had two mixed practice sessions on Friday, but put that behind him to finish ahead of teammate Fabian Coulthard.

It was McLaughlin's sixth pole of the season and the 39th of his career - fifth on the all-time list at only 24.

"I stuffed the last corner up, but I'm always going to say that because we think we can do better and we chase that all the time," McLaughlin said.

"My engineer in the background is always pushing me."

He is coming off the best victory of his career in Perth two weeks ago when he sensationally came from 19th on the grid.

Nissan drivers Michael Caruso and Rick Kelly backed up their impressive showings in practice and will start on the second row.

Reigning champion Jamie Whincup's battle to reignite his season will start from 11th after suffering disappointing results in the previous two rounds.

Veteran Holden driver Craig Lowndes qualified third slowest to place him at 24th on the grid.

But Lowndes will take confidence from shooting up 22 places in the wild second race at Perth to secure third.

The 40-lap opening race starts at 3:50pm.

SUPERCARS ALL-TIME POLE POSITIONS

1. Jamie Whincup 75 poles

2. Peter Brock 57

3. Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes 41

5. Allan Moffat, Scott McLaughlin 39