Rick Kelly continues Supercars resurgence

Rick Kelly's dramatic resurgence shows no signs of slowing after dominating practice for the Darwin leg of the Supercars championship.

The Nissan veteran last month took out his first race in almost seven years. But he is gunning for more after impressing in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Northern Territory circuit.

Kelly was pipped in the final minute by championship leader Scott McLaughlin in afternoon practice to finish second but took out the first session with an impressive run.

The 2006 champion sits eighth in the overall standings, 484 points adrift of McLaughlin, but has a car capable of matching it with the Ford and Holden mainstays.

Kelly can take confidence out of his Top End pole last year in race one but that result went the way of Shell V-Power's Fabian Coulthard.

"The category moves a long way in 12 months," Kelly said.

"It's great to get that pole but, this year, we want to focus on the momentum we've had and try to get good race results on Saturday and Sunday.

"We haven't really strung a whole weekend together at this place like we have recently at Winton so that's the aim."

Seven-time champion Jamie Whincup rounded out the top three as he looked to correct a concerning slump to fifth overall.

The Red Bull Holden flyer will take confidence out of the session, overcoming a splitter issue that had forced him into the garage before recording his fastest lap.

"Much happier with the car now," Whincup said.

"We haven't been in a good place the last three rounds but it's starting to feel a little more normal now."

Drivers will be desperate to take home the Triple Crown, which has not been won since its 2006 introduction.

Drivers have to win both races, along with the Sunday top-10 shootout, to take the honour.

Race one, a 42-lap affair on Saturday, will get under way at 4.45pm.