Holden veteran Craig Lowndes will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2018 Supercars season.

The 44-year-old announced his decision on Friday at the Townsville 400, confirming this year would be his last in the championship.

The six-time Bathurst champion claimed the 106th race win of his storied career in Tasmania earlier this year but said now was the time to walk away from full-time racing.

"This is the hardest decision that myself and my team have had to make," Lowndes said.

"It's the right time."

Lowndes still has a contract with Triple Eight Race Engineering for a further 18 months but said he'd been in discussions over his future with team principal Roland Dane for months.

He said he'd made a final decision to call time on his 21-year Supercars career two weeks ago.

As well as his six Bathurst crowns, Lowndes won Supercars championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

He'll now stay with Triple Eight as an endurance co-driver from 2019 onwards as well as joining Supercars television broadcast team.