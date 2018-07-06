        <
        >

          The Supercars career of Craig Lowndes

          9:49 PM ET
          • Ed Jackson

          CRAIG LOWNDES' STELLAR SUPERCARS CAREER

          Race starts: 652 (Most in ATCC/Supercars history)

          Race wins: 106 (Second most in ATCC/Supercars history)

          Championships: 3 (1996, 98, 99)

          Bathurst 1000 wins: 6 (1996, 2006, 07, 08, 10, 15)

          * Lowndes' back-to-back-to-back Bathurst wins with Jamie Whincup in 2006-08 is only the third time in history the same pairing has won the 1000km endurance race three times in succession.

          * Holds the record for the most podium finishes in Bathurst history with 13 (6 wins, 5 seconds, 2 thirds).

          * Youngest winner of a Supercars championship, when doing so in 1996 at 21 years, 11 months and 11 days

          * Holds record for most Supercars' race wins in succession (8 - 1996 at Lakeside, Barbagallo and Mallala)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices