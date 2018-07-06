Supercars star Reynolds shakes off illness

Supercars star David Reynolds has shaken off a bout of "Bali belly" in time to maintain his championship tilt in Townsville this weekend.

The Bathurst champion lost 4kg after picking up a bug during a trip to the Indonesian island following last month's Darwin Triple Crown.

The infection was so bad Reynolds had to go to hospital and be put on a drip but he says a dose of antibiotics has cleared up the illness in time for this weekend's event.

Reynolds won the Sunday race at Darwin to finish the weekend third on the championship ladder, 327 points behind leader Scott McLaughlin.

Despite the disrupted build-up to the Townsville 400, Reynolds says he's excited about his chances at a track where he's enjoyed some good moments but is yet to stitch a winning performance together.

"I love coming here, I love driving the track and when your car is good I love driving the circuit," Reynolds told AAP.

"It's a very hard circuit to get right and especially to get your car right because we go from Darwin, which is smooth, beautiful and just feels fantastic every lap - it's got a good flow to it - to here where it's rough and crash and bash."

Reynolds' time in north Queensland has been a mixed bag with a pole position in 2012 and two podium finishes in 2015 mixed in with several mid-to-lower pack finishes.

"I've had some really good results here but never strung it together for a win," he said.

"It's just a hard track technically to get right."

Reynolds is also relishing being right in the championship mix as his Erebus Motorsport team continues to mix it with more traditional challengers such as Red Bull Holden Racing Team and DJR Team Penske.

"We just want to stay in the hunt, as we saw last year it wasn't decided until the last lap of the last race," he said.

"Anything's possible."

The Townsville 400 begins with a 200km race on Saturday afternoon before a second and final 200km race on Sunday.