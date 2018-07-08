Red Bull on Supercars charge in Townsville

Supercars star Shane Van Gisbergen has thrown down the gauntlet to championship rival Scott McLaughlin after a dominant display in Townsville.

The New Zealander led home teammate Jamie Whincup in Sunday's 200km race as Red Bull Holden Racing Team made it consecutive one-two finishes over the weekend.

The victory - Van Gisbergen's first since the season opening event in Adelaide back in March - means the gap between him and championship leader McLaughlin is now 131 points.

Van Gisbergen also believes pace across qualifying and race trims shows his team are getting a handle on the new Commodore ZB they debuted earlier this year.

"I'm just happy we genuinely took the fight to these guys (DJR Team Penske)," Van Gisbergen said.

"I feel like we've been one of the fastest cars in racing but we've had to compromise the strategy to try and get clear air and move through the pack.

"Started up front, raced with them yesterday ... I feel like we can take them on head-to-head in racing and look forward to some battles in the next few months."

The defending champion, who won Saturday's race ahead of Van Gisbergen, came home second as he tries to keep his campaign for a record eighth title on track.

Whincup is now fourth on the standings, 430 points off the lead.

"I've stopped looking at the points these days. I'm a fair way behind, it's going to be a long shot," Whincup said.

McLaughlin failed to make a mark in the top 10 shootout for pole earlier in the day, forcing him to start from seventh.

By the end of the opening lap he was back in 11th but managed to haul himself onto the podium thanks to an early pit decision which gave him the clean air to make up ground.

He said that move had been crucial to maximising a weekend where the Red Bull pair were too fast to catch.

"Really to be honest my driving today just sucked," McLaughlin said.

"The team really pulled me through, gave me a great strategy, great tyre life and I was able to get some clear air.

"When I'm having a bad day they're always behind me which is all I can ask."

Craig Lowndes ended an emotional weekend during which he confirmed 2018 would be his final full-time Supercars season with a fourth-place finish.

The Holden veteran has been jumped by Whincup in the standings but remains in the hunt for a fourth career championship.

Bathurst champion David Reynolds finished sixth to remain third on the championship standings.

The championship's next stop is the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway from July 20 to 22.