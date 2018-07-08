SVG snares pole at Townsville Supercars

Holden driver Shane Van Gisbergen will start Sunday's Supercars race at Townsville from pole position after a dominant top 10 shootout display.

The New Zealander clocked a one minute 12.1042 second lap to claim his fifth pole position of the year.

Saturday's race winner Jamie Whincup (1:12.3386) will start from second on the grid in a Red Bull Holden Racing Team lockout of the front row.

Nissan driver Rick Kelly continued his strong recent form with a 1:12.4532 to secure third on the grid alongside championship contender David Reynolds (1:12.4931)

Holden veteran Craig Lowndes, who announced on Friday he is stepping down from full-time racing at the end of 2018, will start from sixth.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin, who qualified third fastest for the shootout, will have to start from seventh after a disappointing shootout lap.

Veteran Mark Winterbottom and his three Tickford Racing teammates - Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway - all failed to make the top 10 as the Ford team's struggles continued.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard is also in a mid-pack tussle at the start after he could only post the 18th-fastest time in qualifying.

The Townsville 400 wraps up with a 200km, 70-lap race from 4.05pm AEST.