Reynolds has belief for Bathurst defence

Holden's David Reynolds is only just getting his head around being known as a Bathurst 1000 champion.

The Erebus driver is out to become the first driver since Craig Lowndes in 2007-08 to claim consecutive crowns at Mount Panorama.

Preparations are gearing up for the 58th running of the iconic race in October, with Reynolds set to go around again with co-driver Luke Youlden.

While admitting it hasn't changed his life, only how other people see him, the 33-year-old wasn't prepared for what winning Bathurst would feel like.

"It's the biggest and best race of the year and you never know how big that race is to Australia until you win it," Reynolds told AAP.

"I'd never won it before until last year and all the drivers who had won it before go 'enjoy the ride, it's a big one'.

"I really didn't understand what they were talking about, but now I understand."

The confidence Reynolds took out of victory last year has only instilled further belief for the 2018 edition.

When asked if he can win Bathurst again, Reynolds responded: "of course we do".

"Internally, we talk about it should be easier second time around because we've proven to ourself that we've won the race before," Reynolds said.

"In the wet my car wasn't the fastest car there last year, so if it's dry the whole time this year, we've got a better chance to win it.

"For our team, being the true underdog of the sport, winning the biggest race of the year, it's one of the best stories."

Reynolds sits fifth in the championship heading into the inaugural round at Tailem Bend in South Australia from August 24-26.

Ford's Scott McLaughlin and Holden's Shane van Gisbergen are clear leaders in the series, but Reynolds is not focusing on the top.

"The last couple of rounds we haven't maximised our package, we made a few mistakes and now I'm a fair way off," Reynolds said.

"When I go to Bathurst, I'm not caring about the championship, I'm concerned about that race."

Supercars announced on Thursday it would be adding three more names into the Legend's Lane at Mount Panorama after 14 were inducted for the inaugural intake last year.