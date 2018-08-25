Holden's Whincup claims pole at The Bend

The Bend again had the Supercars' biggest names in a spin before reigning series champion Jamie Whincup claimed pole position for the opening race of the category's newest track.

Whincup was among the stars who struggled on the demanding 18-turn, 4.95km course at Tailem Bend, an hour's drive from Adelaide, spinning out during the 15 minute qualifying session on Saturday.

He recovered to clock a lap of one minute, 50.13 seconds to top the timesheets ahead of Holden teammate Shane van Gisbergen and Nissan's Michael Caruso.

Series leader, Ford's Scott McLaughlin, will start Saturday's 120km opening race at the maiden The Bend SuperSprint round from fifth spot on the grid.

Whincup earned his third pole of the year but may face an anxious wait.

Officials launched a post-session investigation after Holden's James Golding was forced to take evasive action as Whincup tried to return to the track following his shock spin.

"It was really challenging conditions. It is so hard to just get a lap in, let alone a quick one but we got a nice clean run," Whincup said.

"That (pole) means a lot coming to a new track but we all know it is about the race today."

McLaughlin holds an 89-point series lead over van Gisbergen but appears vulnerable at The Bend after admitting he still had no idea how to tackle the $110 million circuit after spending most of Friday's practice spearing off track.

"It's a really unpredictable track. I have no feel for what the car will do but I am looking forward to it," McLaughlin said.

Like Friday's eventful practice sessions, drivers continued to fly off the track during qualifying, spraying dirt across the circuit.

"I have more dirt on my car than Russell Coight," Nissan driver Rick Kelly laughed.

McLaughlin and van Gisbergen set the scene for an interesting race after they tangled during qualifying, with the latter clearly unimpressed as he walked away from a TV reporter as she tried to interview him.

The Bend did not discriminate when dishing out the heartache on Saturday - Holden great Craig Lowndes will start fourth last on the 28-strong grid.

The opening race starts at 1650 AEST.

The Bend SuperSprint round concludes with Sunday's 200m race.