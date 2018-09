Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell have romped to victory in the Sandown 500, cashing in on their superior pace to lead home a Triple Eight 1-2-3.

Shane van Gisbergen and co-driver Earl Bamber, on his Supercars debut, improved to be second and to boost the series leader's championship hopes, with veteran pair Craig Lowndes and Steven Richards third.

In a mind-numbingly dull start to the Enduro Cup, car No.1 cruised to a success that looked sure from Friday's first practice session.