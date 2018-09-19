Whincup dismisses Ford speed claim

Another epic Bathurst 1000 looms after Jamie Whincup dismissed fallen Ford rival Scott McLaughlin's claim the Holden great's Supercars team hold an unfair speed advantage, accusing him of making excuses.

Former series leader McLaughlin raised eyebrows when he claimed Whincup's Red Bull Racing team's ZB Commodores held a straight line speed advantage over Ford after their Sandown 500 sweep.

Whincup and co-driver Paul Dumbrell spearheaded RBR's first trifecta in more than two years with their Sandown triumph, finishing more than half a minute ahead of McLaughlin's Falcon which was best of the rest in fourth.

The Great Race is never short of drama and Whincup has set the stage for more after slamming McLaughlin's claim that RBR's perceived speed advantage would lead to another 1-2-3 finish at Mount Panorama on October 7.

"All I can say is there is absolutely no parity issue in the category," seven-time series champion Whincup told AAP.

"It's the easiest excuse to go to when you haven't had a good weekend.

"It's disappointing they have pulled the parity card when it is not the case."

RBR team boss Roland Dane accused McLaughlin, lead driver for Ford's DJR Team Penske, of sour grapes.

Kiwi star McLaughlin has let his series lead slip after a disappointing last two rounds and trails Whincup's RBR teammate Shane van Gisbergen by 55 points ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

"The difference between us and them (DJR Team Penske) is, when we get beaten, we don't blame everyone else," Dane told Supercars.com website.

"We put our heads down and work harder rather than look outside and throw mud at people."

Four-time Bathurst winner Whincup is third in the championship standings more than 300 points behind his series-leading teammate van Gisbergen.

But Whincup admitted if a driver were to launch a late title tilt, it would be at Bathurst.

"I am further back in the championship that I would like, but there are still plenty of opportunities left to claw some points back. We will focus on our job and see if we can get back into contention," he said about the prospect of claiming series No.8.

Admittedly winning at Bathurst has been easier said than done of late for Whincup.

He hasn't managed a top 10 finish in his last three visits and not savoured a Great Race victory since 2012.

"I have had some fantastic results there and had some heartache as well but that is what Bathurst is all about," he said.