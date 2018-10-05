Six-time winner Skaife a Bathurst legend

Mount Panorama champions Mark Skaife, Gregg Hansford and commentator Mike Raymond have been added to the Legends Lane at Bathurst.

The trio of high achievers were announced as new inductees on Friday ahead of the Bathurst 1000, when another legend will be honoured.

The Ford Cortina driven to victory in 1963 by Bob Jane, who died late last month after suffering prostate cancer, will lead the legend's lap prior to the Great Race on Sunday.

Skaife is a six-time winner of the Bathurst 1000, and claimed 90 race wins in the sport - a feat only bettered by current racers Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes.

Hansford conquered the mountain on both two wheels and four, claiming the 1000km endurance race in 1993 with Larry Perkins, a previous inductee.

Raymond called the Great Race for more than two decades for broadcaster Channel Seven, coining the phrase 'Be there!'.

"There have been so many who have made this race and event what it is today," Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said.

"Gregg, Mike and Mark are true greats of our sport in many ways.

"On behalf of Supercars and Australian motorsport we thank them for all they have done at this great place."

BATHURST'S LEGENDS LANE

Kevin Bartlett, Colin Bond, John Bowe, Peter Brock, Bob Jane, Dick Johnson, Fred Gibson, John Goss, Allan Grice, Gregg Hansford, John Harvey, Allan Moffat, Bob Morris, Larry Perkins, Mike Raymond, Jim Richards, Mark Skaife.