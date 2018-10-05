Wet-dry quandary for Bathurst 1000 field

Supercars drivers will be forced to qualify for the Bathurst 1000 in the dark over their car setups after rain returned to Mount Panorama.

Co-drivers enjoyed the chance to take their cars for a spin on a dry track earlier on Friday, when reigning champion Luke Youlden went fastest.

Yet the main-game drivers haven't enjoyed the same luxury.

Friday's final practice session was washed away, with several cars - including Jamie Whincup and other Commodores - choosing to stay in pit lane.

Nissans took out the top two spots, with Michael Caruso and Rick Kelly quickest.

The rain allowed Ford drivers to again jump up the timing charts, with five of the top 10 fastest.

The Falcons, on their last run at the 1000km endurance classic before being replaced by Mustangs in 2019, have shown themselves to be much more competitive for pace in the wet than dry.

They'll be praying the rain sticks around for qualifying, beginning at 3:50pm, to give them the best chance of reaching Saturday's top ten shootout.

But with forecast clear skies on Saturday and Sunday, the tension along pit lane to begin dry-weather racing was evident.

Even though Scott McLaughlin, who sits second in the championship, is in line to benefit from a wet qualifying session, he was keen for the skies to clear.

"It's annoying. I want to get out and drive in the dry. But what can you do?' he said.

Richie Stanaway summed up the mood.

"If it's dry it'll be a tricky session for everyone," he said.

Just 20 drivers recorded lap times during the regular driver practice session.

Among them were Mark Winterbottom and Craig Lowndes, who both saw setbacks during the co-driver session.

Dean Canto crashed at Forrest Elbow which left car No.5 needing significant work prior to Winterbottom's practice.

He rolled up his sleeves to help with the panel-beating, even sweeping up the garage.

Lowndes' co-driver Steven Richards reported a power steering issue which ended his session early, with Lowndes completing just two laps.

Both were off the pace.

Youlden, partnering again with 2017 champ David Reynolds, time of 2:06.6471 stands as the quickest of the weekend.

"We had our struggles yesterday but we've got a handle on it. Now it's up to me and Dave to put it together," Youlden said.