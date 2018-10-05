        <
          Whincup fastest in Bathurst qualifying

          2:47 AM ET
          • Ben McKay

          Jamie Whincup has defied a tremendous challenge from David Reynolds and Scott McLaughlin to claim provisional pole for the Bathurst 1000.

          The Red Bull Racing ace squeaked out the fastest time in qualifying, charting a 2:04.1093 lap at Mount Panorama.

          Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard and Rick Kelly all missed out on Saturday's top ten shootout, which will set a grid for Sunday's 1000-kilometre endurance classic.

          TOP TEN SHOOTOUT QUALIFIERS

          Jamie Whincup, David Reynolds, Scott McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen, James Courtney, Craig Lowndes, Cam Waters, Nick Percat, Anton De Pasquale, Garth Tander.

