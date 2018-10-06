Reynolds claims Bathurst 1000 pole

In one of the tightest Bathurst 1000 shootouts of all-time, defending champion David Reynolds has edged Jamie Whincup by nine thousands of a second to win pole at Mount Panorama.

And in a boilover, Erebus Motorsport teammate Anton de Pasquale will line up alongside Shane van Gisbergen on the second row after producing a drive beyond his rookie season.

De Pasquale scorched the track and might have gone even quicker except for a final turn slip during the top ten shootout on Saturday.

His time of 2:04.3498 stood through the shootout - even after van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin and Craig Lowndes' laps - until Reynolds broke through.

The 2017 winner produced a 2:04.0589 time before provisional polesitter Jamie Whincup took to the track for the day's final lap.

Whincup started slowly but made up ground on the final sector, missing out on top spot by the smallest margin.

"I'm ecstatic ... I'm f***ing ecstatic," Reynolds exclaimed at the press conference after his win, the second Bathurst pole of his career.

"I'm telling you, it's a good feeling."

Reynolds battled sleeplessness on Friday night as he prepared to qualify his Commodore as reigning champion.

"I woke up at 10 to four doing shootout laps in my head," he said.

He got through the day on five hours sleep, and couldn't find time to nap as is customary among drivers through the day.

The Supercars larrikin said he was spurred on by 23-year-old de Pasquale's effort.