Mostert dings teammate en route to fourth

Cam Waters exploded at Tickford Racing teammate Chaz Mostert after an early collision at the Bathurst 1000 put his Falcon in the garage.

Waters, who qualified sixth-fastest for Sunday's endurance classic, handed over the reins to co-driver David Russell after 20 laps.

After lap 21, his car was back in pit lane for a lengthy repair job.

It's the second straight year Waters and Mostert have been involved in an incident at Bathurst.

This time, Mostert sensed opportunity when Russell ran wide at Forrest's Elbow.

He was halfway into his move when Russell shut the door, cutting back inside to make heavy contact.

The impact spun Russell into the wall and forced car No.6 to limp back to the pits as Mostert sped on.

Waters, watching it all unfold in pit lane, couldn't hide his outrage.

"I don't know what Chaz was doing," he said.

"It's pretty dumb.

"That's two years in a row, taken out by Chaz," he said before walking away mid-interview.

A voice could then be heard on the broadcast saying, "I got f***ing done by a f***ing teammate."

Mostert would finish fourth, while Waters struggled through to 23rd, 14 laps behind the leaders.

Mostert was cleared by race officials of any wrongdoing but admitted he'd made a blue later in the afternoon.

"I ran out of room ... it definitely wasn't intentional," he said.

"It's a real shame. If I could take it all back I'd wait for another opportunity."

In 2017, Mostert nudged Garth Tander around Hell Corner with 16 laps remaining, spinning the veteran around and into the path of Waters.

Waters said at the time he was "gutted".

"In the wrong place at the wrong time. It's a shame to have the day end like that, but that's racing," he said.