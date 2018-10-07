Waters out of Bathurst after Mostert clash

Cam Waters has exploded at Tickford Racing teammate Chaz Mostert after an early clash at the Bathurst 1000 that has put his Falcon in the garage.

Waters, who qualified sixth fastest for Sunday's endurance classic, handed over the reins to co-driver David Russell after 20 laps.

By lap 21, his car had limped back to the garage and possibly retired from the race by Mostert's move.

The young gun was given plenty of room by Russell at Forrest's Elbow, only for the 36-year-old to close the door and make contact with his teammate, spinning into the fence.

Waters, watching it all unfold in pit lane, couldn't hide his outrage.

"D.Russ Just got out there. I don't know what Chaz was doing," he said.

"It's pretty dumb.

"That's two yearn a row, taken out by Chaz," he said before walking away mid-interview.

A voice could then be heard on the broadcast saying, "I got f***ing done by a f***ing teammate."

In 2017, Mostert nudged Garth Tander around Hell Corner with 16 laps remaining, spinning the veteran around and into the way of Waters.

Waters said at the time he was "gutted".

"In the wrong place at the wrong time . It's a shame to have the day end like that, but that's racing," he said.

Mostert qualified 11th in 2018 but has improved his running after an hour of the Great Race.