Moffat Supercars clash turns physical

Ford driver James Moffat helped Chaz Mostert to victory in Saturday's Supercars race on the Gold Coast but might find himself in hot water for a post-race altercation in a support category.

Moffat partnered with Mostert to secure victory in the 300km street race in Surfers Paradise but a physical confrontation with another driver after a Porsche Carrera Cup race is under investigation.

Moffat is combining his Supercars co-driver commitments with his regular Porsche drive.

It's alleged he and Glen Wood had an on-track battle that spilled over into a physical confrontation after the first of Saturday's two Carrera Cup races.

In a statement, Carrera Cup organisers confirmed an investigation into the incident had been launched.

"There was an issue in the Carrera Cup parc ferme area," the statement said.

"The issue has been referred to the stewards. The hearing was opened and has been adjourned to tomorrow morning due to the proximity of Carrera Cup Race 2 and Supercars commitments for some of the parties involved."