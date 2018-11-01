Winterbottom risks frosty Ford reaction

Mark Winterbottom has left the door open for a stunning switch to Holden after announcing his departure from long-term Supercars home Tickford Racing.

Tickford and Winterbottom will part ways at season's end after a 13-year partnership that peaked with the 37-year-old's 2015 title win and 2013 Bathurst 1000 triumph alongside Steven Richards.

In an emotional video uploaded to Facebook on Thursday night, Winterbottom said he wanted to continue on in 2019 but "couldn't say" what model he'd be driving or with whom.

On Friday at Pukekohe Park, where the Supercars field has gathered for the second-last meet of the season, the career Ford driver said he was mulling over a few choices.

"There's quite a few options out there. Time will tell which one we take," he said.

"It will get done in the next couple of weeks.

"Its a big move to leave your comfort area you've been in for a long time but good things don't last forever."

On Facebook, Winterbottom said competitiveness next year was a key factor.

"The last few years have been really tough. My five-year-old son can't even remember seeing me win a race," he continued.

"The last thing I want is to fade away and just turn up for a pay cheque.

"I know I can still compete like I did three years ago when I won the championship. I want to get back to the front."

Winterbottom has been linked heavily to Charlie Schwerkolt Racing given Lee Holdsworth's impending departure.

Whether that drive - in a Commodore - would deliver the race wins he craves is another thing, given the outfit hasn't been seen on the podium since Alex Davison placed third at Phillip Island in 2013.

One thing is certain: Winterbottom leaving the Blue Oval behind would cause heartbreak.

There were more than 1200 Facebook responses made within two hours of his announcement, with the most-liked comment guaranteeing a backlash if he switched allegiance.

"If it's still Ford I will support ya but if you go Holden I won't sorry frosty I have been Ford through n through," fan Carl Gelsthorpe said.

Both parties say the move was amicable.

"I shook hands with the Tickford management and we wished each other all the best," Winterbottom said.

"We will always remain respectful (and) I know Tickford are in good hands.

"With the current driver line-up, the three young guys (Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway) are full of talent and most of all, they're top blokes."