Jamie Whincup says he will do whatever he can to help teammate Shane van Gisbergen win the Supercars championship this weekend.

And he has not ruled out using controversial team orders.

Ford fans were livid when Whincup, who is out of title contention, appeared to dramatically slow down at the last round at Auckland, allowing van Gisbergen to pass and finish second.

The result restricted Ford gun Scott McLaughlin's series lead over van Gisbergen to just 14 points going into this weekend's final round in Newcastle, ensuring the closest title race in a decade.

Red Bull Racing team claimed their driver Whincup was simply running out of fuel in Auckland but social media went into meltdown over what they thought were blatant team orders, sparking an official investigation.

RBR were later cleared with officials claiming team orders were legal.

While Whincup denied he was following team orders, he vowed to do what he could to help RBR teammate van Gisbergen claim a second Supercars title.

"What happened in New Zealand, I was pushing hard to race and we didn't win, unfortunately car 17 (McLaughlin) did us in strategy," he told AAP.

"The only thing I can do this weekend is get out with the leaders and try and win a race.

"At the same time we do what we can to help car 97 (van Gisbergen) score as many points as they can.

"I certainly won't be doing anything untoward to any other team or driver.

"That's not the way we play. We go out and race hard and fair and do what we can to get maximum points."

Seven-time series champion Whincup finds himself in the rare situation of not being in title contention ahead of the final round.

It is a far cry from 12 months ago when Whincup claimed a record seventh Supercars title when he pipped McLaughlin at Newcastle.

Whincup is third in the 2018 championship, just 58 points ahead of Supercars great Craig Lowndes who will contest his final round as a full-time driver.

"I am a bit disappointed we are not in contention come the last round but I have been around long enough to know that you can't win them all," Whincup said.

"But we are third in the championship fighting it out with Lowndesy for the last place on the podium in the championship.

"I want to make sure I finish the year off well."

Practice starts on Friday with 95 lap races on Saturday and Sunday.