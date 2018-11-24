Supercars officials investigate SVG

Another twist has been added to the Supercars championship race after stewards confirmed title hope Shane van Gisbergen was under investigation following his dramatic Newcastle win.

Holden's van Gisbergen was all smiles after reeling in title rival Scott McLaughlin on the final lap to win the season finale's opening 250km race on Saturday.

Remarkably van Gisbergen's victory cut Ford gun McLaughlin's series lead to just two points with just one race left in the season - Sunday's 95-lap event.

However, van Gisbergen is now sweating on the verdict of a stewards investigation for an alleged pitstop breach on Saturday.

Any penalty would be a title blow for van Gisbergen who had set the stage for a nailbiting season finish on the tough 2.6km street circuit.

Aiming for his maiden Supercars title, McLaughlin came into the final round with a 14-point championship lead over 2016 champion van Gisbergen to ensure the closest season finish in a decade.

But it got even closer thanks to van Gisbergen's late heroics as fellow Kiwi McLaughlin nursed his ailing Ford around the final two laps, dramatically running out of fuel as he crossed the finish line.

"What a finish. I didn't see it coming. I thought he (McLaughlin) was home and hosed," van Gisbergen said.

"It's now winner takes all."

The turning point in Saturday's race appeared to come when McLaughlin's Ford teammate Fabian Coulthard hit the wall on lap 42, prompting the sole safety car.

Nick Percat narrowly avoided spearing into Coulthard but had one side of his Holden's bodywork shaved off like a can opener by the prone Falcon.

After teams pitted in the frenzied reaction to the safety car, McLaughlin emerged with the race lead and van Gisbergen was relegated to a distant eighth.

But a fast-finishing van Gisbergen pounced when McLaughlin endured fuel dramas.

McLaughlin is still hoping to exorcise his Newcastle demons on Sunday.

Last year McLaughlin appeared to have the title in the bag with a 78 point lead and grabbing pole for the final race, only to see Jamie Whincup come from the clouds to win a record seventh drivers' title.

"May the best man win," McLaughlin said.

The biggest casualty on Saturday was the ever-popular Craig Lowndes.

In the final round of his stellar 22-year career as a full-time driver, seven-time Bathurst champ Lowndes' penultimate race was all but over when Holden's Scott Pye made contact in a frenetic pit lane after Coulthard prompted the safety car.

To make matters worse, Ford's Mark Winterbottom then dragged a tyre that was about to be fitted on Lowndes' Commodore down pit lane, prompting the veteran to lose his cool.

Lowndes finished last in the 23-strong field with three drivers failing to finish.