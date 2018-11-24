Lowndes bids farewell to Supercars

It didn't go to script but Craig Lowndes still enjoyed a Supercars farewell to remember at Newcastle.

The trademark grin returned for the 44-year-old after a frustrating Saturday, finishing 11th in the final race of his 22-year career as a full-time driver.

He placed fourth overall in the 2018 championship.

However the seven-time Bathurst champion will look back on his last hurrah fondly after receiving a touching pre-race tribute on Sunday.

Ahead of his 667th race, Lowndes was given a lap of honour before the grateful Supercars faithful around the 2.6km street circuit and then a walk down pit-lane where every team came out to congratulate him.

Arguably the three-time series champion's best moment came when he briefly led Sunday's race after lap 55 before being reeled in by the field.

Lowndes was even allowed a post-race burnout, a luxury usually only handed the winner.

"It was emotional. The lead-in to the race was really special, something I'll remember and cherish for a long time," Lowndes said.

"To finish fourth in the championship is real credit to the team.

"It showed we can still fight it with the best and I'm really looking forward to closing this chapter off now - 2019 will be a big year in lots of ways."

Lowndes will return next year as a co-driver in the three endurance rounds while juggling media commitments.

Lowndes hoped to have registered one win on Sunday after his impressive burnout in front of the appreciative Newcastle fans rivalled that of new championship winner Scott McLaughlin.

Ford's McLaughlin claimed his maiden title by finishing second behind race winner, Holden's David Reynolds.

"Congratulations to Scotty, they did a great job. I wanted to do a bigger burnout than Scotty, so hopefully that came true," Lowndes laughed.

"The rear tyres need a warranty job but it's nice to blow off a bit of steam after a long day - it's been a hell of a weekend."

The return of Lowndes' beaming smile was in stark contrast to Saturday.

He showed he was human, shocking many with his foul-mouthed reaction to a pit-lane clash with Holden's Scott Pye during the opening race.

Ford's Mark Winterbottom then hit a tyre about to be fitted to Lowndes' Commodore and dragged it down pit-lane amid a frenetic safety car scramble.

After that it was no more Mr Nice Guy for Lowndes, who was shown by TV cameras screaming expletives and punching his steering wheel before storming into the garage.

He recovered to get back on the track but finished last.