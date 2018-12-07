Reynolds leads Erebus Bathurst 12-hour bid

Supercars star David Reynolds will spearhead Erebus Motorsport's return to the Bathurst 12-hour endurance race in 2019.

Reynolds will join Luke Youlden and amateur driver Yasser Shahin to contest the Pro-Am class in a Mercedes AMG GT3 in the February race at Mount Panorama.

Reynolds and Youlden paired up to win the Bathurst 1000 Supercars race in 2017 in an Erebus car.

The pair looked set to repeat that success at this year's race before Reynolds suffered debilitating cramps with just 26 laps to go.

A heartbroken Reynolds lost the lead to eventual winner Craig Lowndes before having to hand over to Youlden for the race's closing laps.

Friday's announcement marks a return to GT racing for Erebus, who won the 12-hour outright in 2013.

"The event holds a special place in the hearts of our team, it was the stage of our first big victory and somewhere we never finished outside the top five," Erebus chief executive Barry Ryan said.

"We always go there with high expectations ... we want to push for the Pro-Am victory but with the speed Yasser shows as an amateur driver, also give the outright victory a go."

Erebus aim to test in mid-January ahead of the event.