Supercars rookie quits team after bad year

New Zealand driver Richie Stanaway and Tickford Racing have parted ways after a shocking rookie Supercars season.

Stanaway finished 25th in his first full season in the championship, despite starting the year with high hopes after his Sandown 500 victory in 2017 as a co-driver for Cam Waters.

The 27-year-old had just one top 10 finish at Winton in May and Tickford announced on Monday the pair had mutually agreed to cancel the final year of his contract with the former Ford factory team.

"This decision is mutual, as team and driver believe it is best to part ways at this time," Tickford said in a statement.

"We think highly of Richie and wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

It's uncertain what future plans Stanaway, a former New Zealand Formula Ford champion, has for 2019.

Stanaway's departure is the second big name to depart Tickford in recent weeks.

Veteran Mark Winterbottom announced before the season-ending Newcastle 500 his partnership with the team was over after 13 years.

Winterbottom will join Charlie Schwerkolt's single-car Irwin Racing Holden team in 2019.

Tickford has Waters and former Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert still on its books and says it will announce its full 2019 driver line up in "coming weeks".