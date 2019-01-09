Red Bull pairs Tander with van Gisbergen

Garth Tander's search for a new Supercars home has been short, with Triple Eight signing up the champion a day after he was cut by Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Tander will partner fellow title-winner Shane van Gisbergen as a co-driver through the Enduro Cup for the next two years.

The move gives the Red Bull Holden Racing Team a formidable line-up for Sandown, Bathurst and the Gold Coast in 2019, given car No.88 will see Jamie Whincup joined by fellow legend Craig Lowndes.

Tander, a three-time Bathurst 1000 champion, said he was itching for another shot on the mountain.

"Triple Eight have clearly been the class team in Supercars for the best part of the last decade, their results speak for themselves," Tander said.

"When the opportunity arose to join the team alongside Shane for the enduros it was clearly the best way for me to transition from a full-time driver to a co-driver."

Van Gisbergen is yet to salute in the sport's great race and said the addition of the 41-year-old - who replaces Earl Bamber - gave him a great chance to do so.

"As far as experience goes, there's probably not many better drivers," the Kiwi said.

"Craig is back driving with Jamie, which is fitting, and if you can't have Craig then Garth is definitely the best person to have on your team."

Triple Eight chief Roland Dane said he moved quickly to grab Tander when he heard that Richie Stanaway would be replacing him at GRM.

"It's happened very quickly, but we're extremely happy to be welcoming him to the team," he said.

"On paper it will be a very good partnership. Shane and Garth are a similar height, Garth is obviously very experienced in not just a supercar but a Holden and they both know how to handle pressure when it matters the most."