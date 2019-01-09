Van Gisbergen, Tander team up at Bathurst

Leading Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen will be counting on three-time Bathurst winner Garth Tander to help break his Mount Panorama duck this year.

Tander, who recently confirmed his retirement as a full-time driver on the Supercars circuit, has agreed to partner van Gisbergen for Bathurst, Gold Coast and Sandown endurance events.

Van Gisbergen, who finished series runner-up behind Scott McLaughlin last season, is yet to conquer Bathurst after being pipped by a tenth of a second in 2016.

The 29-year-old New Zealander said Tander offered him the best shot at changing that in 2019 after it was recently revealed Craig Lowndes would reunite with Jamie Whincup.

"It's pretty special to have someone of his calibre with multiple Bathurst wins," van Gisbergen said.

"As far as experience goes, there's probably not many better drivers. Craig is back driving with Jamie, which is fitting, and if you can't have Craig then Garth is definitely the best person to have on your team."

Van Gisbergen's new veteran co-driver, who was once teammates with him in the Australian GT Championship, is hopeful of guiding the 2016 Supercars champion over the hump.

"Shane has come so close at the mountain a couple of times in the last few years," Tander said.

"I've been close a few times in the last few years ... if you keep putting yourself up the front at that race, eventually the cards can fall your way."

Tander's link with van Gisbergen came hours after he severed ties with Garry Rogers Motorsport after the team opted to develop next-generation sensation Richie Stanaway in 2019.