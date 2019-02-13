Supercars looking at major shifts

Already set for a season of change, a major shake-up looms for Supercars in 2020 as chief executive Sean Seamer mulls the sport's potential.

In 2019, the Ford Mustang will make a hotly anticipated Supercars debut along a shorter grid - and one that doesn't feature Craig Lowndes for the first time this millennium.

But in 2020, the possibility of a summer series, an IndyCar tie-up, new formats and more night racing loom large.

"It's all about making it easier for people to come in and out of the sport and enjoy it rather than having to have a PhD in Supercars to understand what's going on," Seamer said from the sport's season launch on Wednesday in Melbourne.

Of all the changes, the Mustang burns brightest.

The two-door will debut on Thursday in testing on Phillip Island.

While flagship team DJR Team Penske has played down expectations, Seamer is not concerned the new model will be uncompetitive early in the season.

"I'm really confident in the technical parity formula that underlines this category. It's going to be close and it's going to be close across all three (makes)," he said,

"The big thing about the Mustang is its ability to help broaden our audience and appeal. It is a cultural icon."

Supercars legend Lowndes might not be on the grid but Seamer expects his absence to be barely felt given his new role as a media commentator.

"He's not going anywhere. He's probably going to get more TV time than he previously has," he said.

The 15-meet season begins at month's end in Adelaide.

With an eye to the future, Seamer has already met IndyCar officials, and is sharing information with the NASCAR series, as he looks to expand in 2020.

February and October have been mentioned as potential dates but a host of variables is making a link challenging.

"It's about timing and the track. We're looking at options ... we're into the detail around rainfall patterns and the time of day," he said.

"They don't want to end their season outside of the US ... they are prepared to start offshore which is why February has been mooted."

And that will be influenced by the long-suggested summer series.

"We still have an ambition to reduce the overlap with AFL and NRL ... there's a lot of reasons for us to look at it and do it. We're continuing to do that with an ambition of making some changes in 2020," he said.

"We know that when we race in nice warm weather and it's sunny, more people come out. It also gives us the opportunity to play with our formats. We can run later in the evening without lighting."