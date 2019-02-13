Reynolds: Did Homer design new Supercar?

Craig Lowndes has picked David Reynolds to win the 2019 Supercars championship, and the sport's larrikin outsider admits he's in with a chance.

But whether he wins it might depend on whether he's racing against a beefed-up Ford Mustang or Homer Simpson's Frankenstein car from the hit TV show.

Anticipation has grown around the two-door coupe ahead of Thursday's testing on Phillip Island, where the field will begin to gauge its competitiveness.

Reynolds said he had no idea how it might travel, but hoped it would be better than a memorable car built by one of his cartoon favourites.

"Homer's long-lost brother, Herb Powell, owned a massive car company, remember 'Powell makes a pow-pow-powerful car'?" he began, singing the theme tune.

"He got Homer to design a car and it kind of looked like the Mustang.

"Then I saw it again, it looked nothing like it. But it had a big wing on it like the Mustang. It was funny."

Reynolds, memorably pipped by Lowndes to last year's Bathurst crown, is seen as next-best shot outside the top three title hopefuls for the new campaign.

The past three champions - Scott McLaughlin, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen - are universally seen as the major challengers.

But Lowndes, 44, told the sport's official website that Reynolds would step up this year and join the elite.

"Lowndesy knows what's going on," Reynolds told AAP with a grin before snapping back into serious mode.

"It's a fair comment but he's also maybe trying to be controversial. He maybe didn't want to pick his own team - he picked the outsider which is me.

"That's okay. I pride myself on being the outsider.

"We're in with a chance. We're all on zero points at the moment.

"It depends on so many factors - how the linear spring is, how the Mustang rolls out and if it's going to have an edge. You never really know."