Ambrose hoses down comeback plans

He felt "right at home" back on track at the Supercars opening round in Adelaide but former champion Marcos Ambrose has hosed down comeback plans.

Two-time series winner Ambrose admitted he loved getting behind the wheel for special presentation laps of a NASCAR Ford Mustang on the Adelaide street circuit on Thursday.

It marked the first time Ambrose had hit the track since abruptly ending his career in 2015.

Ambrose proved a hit with fans and couldn't wipe the smile off his face when he jumped out of the Mustang, prompting speculation the veteran may be warming up for a fully fledged return in either Supercars or NASCAR.

After winning the 2003-04 Supercars titles, Ambrose impressed in a nine year NASCAR career in the United States.

"It was great. It's probably been four, five years I think since I've driven anything," Ambrose beamed.

"But jumping into the NASCAR, I just felt right at home to be honest.

"Jumping in the left side to me felt right."

But Ambrose insisted his racing days were over.

Ambrose said he had no regrets after pulling the pin just three rounds into the 2015 Supercars season with Ford's DJR Team Penske following his return from the US, citing burn out.

Despite the huge reaction from fans, the veteran was more than happy to take the back seat in Adelaide to DJR Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin who will launch his Supercars title defence in the season opener this weekend.

McLaughlin is armed with a Mustang for the first time after Ford ditched Falcons this season - marking the first time since 1990 the car has been sighted on the grid.

"I'm here to celebrate Mustang, Penske and Scott," Ambrose said when asked about a comeback.

"For Scott to finally win this championship (last year) and just to be part of the re-launch of Ford's commitment in Australia (with Mustang's return).

"It's just an opportunity that I wanted to be part of."