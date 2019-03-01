Whincup takes swipe at teammate Frosty

They may technically be Holden teammates but there is clearly still no love lost between Supercars stars Jamie Whincup and Mark "Frosty" Winterbottom.

Seven-time series champion Whincup couldn't help but take a swipe at Winterbottom after being asked what it was like sharing the same data as his old sparring partner in the Holden garage after the Supercars opening round's first qualifying session in Adelaide.

Ford hero and 2015 series winner Winterbottom controversially joined the Holden fold by signing with Irwin Racing for 2019, ending a successful 13-season stint with Tickford Racing.

Irwin Racing boasts a Commodore constructed by Triple Eight Engineering, the same makers for Whincup's pace-setting Holden outfit Red Bull Racing (RBR).

It ensures Irwin Racing share race data with RBR, giving Whincup a chance to look at Winterbottom's stats for the first time - and it seems he is clearly unimpressed.

For the record, 2013 Bathurst winner Winterbottom was 16th fastest in qualifying at Adelaide.

Whincup was second fastest behind Ford's defending series champion Scott McLaughlin ahead of Saturday's top 10 shootout that will determine the final grid for the season-opening 250km race that will follow.

Asked if it was the first time he had been privy to Winterbottom's race data, Whincup said dripping with sarcasm: "It is actually. He is a good driver, real good.

"He will go far, he will go places."

Asked if he had learned anything from Winterbottom during their time together, Whincup was even less subtle.

"Um, no, no. More throttle and less you brake the more you go," he said with a smile.

The duo's bitter rivalry spans back to their go kart racing days almost 20 years ago when they ran each other off the track and emotions ran high as it spilled over into pit lane.

Whincup may not have had much love for Winterbottom but he did miss the absence of former teammate and three-time series champion Craig Lowndes, who has retired from full-time driving this year.

However, he believed Lowndes' departure from RBR, reducing their operation from a three to two car set-up also featuring 2016 series champion Shane van Gisbergen, was a good thing.

Seven-time Bathurst champion and fan favourite Lowndes will only feature in the three endurance rounds this year as a co-driver after switching to a media career.

"We do miss his smile and personality around the garage," Whincup said of Lowndes.

"But every debrief is sped up. It is a third faster so there is definitely some positives - I believe a two car operation is the best way to go."