Whincup ponders Mustang's Supercars threat

The drunk bloke who somehow got into the post-race press conference will no doubt be dusty after the Supercars season-opening race in Adelaide.

But seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup admitted his all-conquering Red Bull Racing team also face a major headache after the Ford Mustang made a triumphant return.

The Mustang launched a dream comeback after Ford's Scott McLaughlin made a perfect start to his title defence by claiming the season-opening 250km race on Saturday, finishing 13 seconds ahead of Holden's Whincup.

Whincup acknowledged RBR had some catching up to do - but not before dealing with an intoxicated punter who had slipped through security and joined the press gallery.

The inebriated fan tried to ask Whincup a question before a savvy Supercars media man pounced.

"Good on ya, Jamie. Love ya, mate," the tired and emotional man said as he was ejected.

Whincup took it well and could only laugh about the bizarre moment as the punter was escorted out.

But he was deadly serious about the new threat that Mustang posed.

RBR may have claimed six of the last eight drivers' championships but Whincup said it would take some time to find a winning formula against the Mustang.

It was a stunning return for Mustang, which replaced Falcons in all six Ford teams this season after not being sighted on the grid since 1990.

McLaughlin's triumph also marked Mustang's first touring car race victory since 1972.

In an ominous sign, four Mustangs finished in the top six of Saturday's race.

Whincup said it may take a few rounds before RBR catches up.

"We got dusted pretty hard by car No.17 (McLaughlin) which we are not happy about," Whincup added.

"All the Mustangs are performing well. We will chip away and we will find where the time is, and make sure we are competitive in the next few rounds at least."

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen finished third in the season opener, snapping his stunning run of four straight race wins at Adelaide.

He was still craving fluids at the post-race press conference after enduring the intense heat with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees track-side and in the mid-60s inside the car.

"I need a couple more of what that guy had," he laughed, referring to the punted fan.