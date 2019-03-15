Perfect McLaughlin wins Aust GP opener

Scott McLaughlin has continued his perfect start to the Supercars championship, guiding his Ford Mustang to a comfortable win in the opening race of the Australian Grand Prix.

The DJR Team Penske man started from pole position at the Albert Park circuit on Friday afternoon and was rarely troubled on his way to a third series win to follow his dual victories in Adelaide.

Teammate Fabian Coulthard, who also started on the front row, was second with Cameron Waters taking third in his Mustang.

"I felt like we were pretty good right from the start because that was one of the best starts I've ever done," McLaughlin said.

"I got into turn one pretty easily then was just trying to pull a gap.

"It worked out all right.

"I just want to be consistent and keep adding points because last year we didn't do that."

McLaughlin extended his championship lead to 106 points, with Red Bull Holden's Jamie Whincup moving into second place in the overall standings with an eighth-placed finish.

Will Davison moved into third spot in the standings after he piloted his 23Red Racing Mustang to fourth place.

The performance continued a dominant weekend for McLaughlin, who will start from pole in Saturday's two races.

Chaz Mostert stopped the Kiwi's run to a clean sweep of pole positions at Albert Park, dropping McLaughlin to second on the grid for Sunday's final race.

An earlier mistake by Mostert in qualifying saw him start Friday's 25-lap race in 22nd position, but he tore through the field to take fifth in his Mustang.

The race was a disaster for HRT's Shane van Gisbergen, who was second in the championship after Adelaide, but parked his stricken Red Bull Holden on the 22nd lap.