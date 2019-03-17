McLaughlin wins race, Mostert takes meet

A warm-up lap crash. A disqualification. An engine failure. A wheel falling off.

On-track shunts and off-track verbals.

A team-mate crash and a guy with the flu beating all-comers for the trophy.

The Formula One might be the main game at the Australian Grand Prix but it's had nothing on the Supercars for thrills and spills this weekend at Melbourne's Albert Park.

Who could have predicted the drama across the four races, three won by Scott McLaughlin and the other by Chaz Mostert.

That McLaughlin arrived and leaves as the series leader is perhaps the only constant.

His prang in the on-lap to race three, which ruled himself and Cam Waters out of proceedings and left the front row of the grid vacant, cost the Kiwi the chance to continue his championship clean sweep.

On Sunday, the DJR Team Penske phenomenon used his Mustang's superior pace to get back to winning ways, apologising for for the mishap over the team radio.

"That was for yesterday. Sorry," he said contritely, knowing he'd blown a chance to continue his 100 per cent start.

Stewards cleared both McLaughlin or Waters of fault, with the defending series champion eager to move beyond it.

"It was an absolute cluster. We move on. We're big boys," he said.

"(Five wins from six races) is such a great start. "We focused on speed and coming out strong ... over the last couple of years I haven't started this strong and I'm excited for what's ahead.

"We've got to keep the momentum going."

While McLaughlin can look forward to the next-up trip to Symmons Plains on top of the standings, the weekend belonged to Mostert.

The 26-year-old was fighting the flu and produced inconsistent qualifying efforts but pushed his Ford to the front of the field for a race win, two second-place finishes and a fifth.

He described his condition as "two out of 10" before the final race saying," I'm just looking forward to getting through this."

And he gladly did.

"It's been a fantastic weekend," he said.

"To get my name on the Larry Perkins award, next to this legend (pointing at Whincup) is pretty cool.

"Now I need to go home and rest up."

Whincup could also be delighted with his efforts, flying between the chaos to keep accumulating points, knowing his Red Bull HRT outfit needs time to make up the speed gulf to the rampant Mustangs.

If there was a biggest loser of the weekend, it might have been a tie between Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway.

Van Gisbergen arrived second in the championship but recorded a retirement, 10th and was 22nd twice to slump out of the series' top 10.

His last-race lock-up that sent Fabian Coulthard off the circuit will also be investigated by stewards.

Those same officials disqualified Stanaway and smacked him with a $10,000 fine for dangerous driving on Saturday when the Boost Mobile driver repeatedly hit Leigh Holdsworth.