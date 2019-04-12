Mustangs top Phillip Is Supercars practice

The Mustangs are poised to roar on Phillip Island, with the Ford fleet showing its speed in practice ahead of the weekend's Supercars meet.

Leading duo Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin streeted the field on Friday with spookily similar times around the Victorian coastal circuit.

Coulthard's 1:30.1807 lap pipped McLaughlin by sixth-thousandths of a second, with daylight behind the DJR Team Penske outfit.

All six Fords finished in the top nine cars, with Anton de Pasquale earning the honour of being the fastest Holden - way back in seventh.

Nissan's Rick Kelly impressed to be fourth, behind Cam Waters. But there's no doubting that the field this weekend - on these numbers - will be competing for third place.

"It's good we've got two fast cars," Coulthard beamed, before warning he and McLaughlin could get faster.

"It's one of those tracks where you find a little bit - you find a lot.

"I don't think you're ever 100 per cent happy ... we can make it better."

McLaughlin will be licking his lips at the result, given his domineering record at the circuit.

The Kiwi has taken the past seven pole positions on the Island, winning six races since 2014.

The Friday afternoon practice session is a better indication of race pace than usual after a format tweak which will be an incentive for fast lap times.

The top 10 finishers will bypass Saturday's first stage of qualifying.

That includes young gun Todd Hazelwood, in seventh, and Shane van Gisbergen, but not Jamie Whincup after the Kiwi had dislodged his Red Bull HRT teammate with his last flying lap.

"We wanted to be in the 10 and we pushed pretty hard ... that's the way it goes," Whincup said.

"We've got Todd Hazelwood up there in my car from last year. Those guys are doing a better job than we are at the moment so we've got to pull our finger out.

"The car is not suited to Phillip Island. But we'll work it out."

Both practice sessions were red-flagged as drivers contended with local Cape Barren geese that strayed into harm's way.

David Reynolds, who finished in 14th, summed up the mood of drivers.

"It's a grouse track, fun to drive and, as long as the geese piss off, we'll have a good day," he said.