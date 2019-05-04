Supercars 300 a mixed moment for Reynolds

David Reynolds has always taken a different view of life as a Supercars driver.

So it is with mixed emotions the Holden driver reflects on his career heading into his 300th race start under lights in Perth on Saturday.

For all that he has achieved over those 300 races, including his remarkable 2017 Bathurst 1000 triumph, Reynolds says the ambitions he held when he started his career and the reality have often been at odds.

"It's come up very fast. It feels like I've achieved nothing," the 33-year-old told AAP.

"When you're young you set out and you're like 'I wanna race with the best teams and win championships, win all the races, beat Jamie Whincup' and it's a lot harder to do that than it is."

While Reynolds hasn't been able to better his 2015 championship third-place since joining Erebus Motorsport, he has found a home in the team.

Stints with Holden Racing Team, Kelly Racing and Ford Performance Racing brought results but never the sense of belonging that he has found alongside Erebus owner Betty Klimenko.

Both Reynolds and teammate Anton De Pasquale are off-contract at the end of the season and Klimenko has indicated she's keen to keep both at her Penrite Racing outfit.

Reynolds himself has no desire to move away from the team he joined four years ago and helped turn into Bathurst champions.

"I've been at this team when they've probably been at their worst," Reynolds said.

"I've watched the whole team grow as a team and then all the individuals ... it's been a fun, exciting project, awesome to be a part of and none of it's down to me, it's down to them, I've just watched it happen."

He also believes the rise of De Pasquale, who claimed his first Supercars podium finish last month at Phillip Island, is the teammate he needs to achieve some of those goals a young Reynolds pictured at the start of his career.

"He drives the car very well. Always on the money, on the pace," Reynolds said.

"Obviously that keeps me on my toes but at the end of the day we're not just trying to beat each other, we're trying to beat everyone and that's what's gonna drag the team up the field."

DAVID REYNOLDS 300 SUPERCAR RACE CAREER AT A GLANCE

* Has a career total of seven race wins

* Won 2017 Bathurst 1000 with Erebus along with co-driver Luke Youlden

* Finished third in 2015 championship

* Is a two-time Barry Sheene Medal winner (2017, 18)

* Has twice qualified on pole position at the Bathurst 1000 (2015, 18)