Red Bull Supercars battle pleasing: Dutton

Red Bull Holden Racing Team boss Mark Dutton insists there's no animosity between Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup despite a team orders mix-up in the Supercars event in Perth.

Whincup challenged a call to let Van Gisbergen pass him late in the 50-lap race under lights at Barbagallo Raceway on Friday, arguing his teammate wouldn't be able to catch third-placed Chaz Mostert in the remaining four laps.

Dutton considered Whincup's argument and withdrew the order, allowing the two teammates to battle it out of the final laps.

Whincup held on to fourth place despite Van Gisbergen having a pace advantage due to fresher tyres.

"The mistake we made is we just thought that Shane at that stage had so much pace he'd sort of just walk past J-Dub," Dutton said.

"As soon as we didn't do it straight away, you just let them fight because the ship had sailed on that one."

Dutton insisted both drivers were happy with the outcome and watching the pair race each other had been fun to witness.

"It was actually pleasing to watch them fight when they're good cars, cars handling well. I enjoyed it," he said.

"There's no animosity when they're working so well together."

The result means Whincup moves from ninth to seventh on the standings with Van Gisbergen remaining fourth.