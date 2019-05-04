Another Supercars pole for McLaughlin

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin's 2019 qualifying dominance has led to another pole position for the Ford star in Perth.

McLaughlin clocked a 52.9052 second lap on Saturday afternoon at Barbagallo Raceway to claim his eighth pole of the season.

After blowing his pole position on Friday to drop from first to fourth by the opening corner, McLaughlin said his challenge was to turn his qualifying dominance into victory.

"That was a pretty good one," he said about his lap.

"Great car and great team behind me - I'm so stoked just to continue the trend.

"Half the job's done. We need to try and win this one."

The DJR Team Penske ace was almost half-a-second quicker than Holden's Jamie Whincup (53.3070), who will start alongside McLaughlin on the front row for the 83-lap race under lights.

Ford have locked out the second row of the grid with Chaz Mostert (53.3342) and Cameron Waters (53.3462) qualifying third and fourth respectively.

Friday's race winner Fabian Coulthard will start from fifth alongside Nissan's Andre Heimgartner.

Whincup's teammate Shane Van Gisbergen will begin from seventh and admits he's struggling to find speed in his qualifying trim.

"I've just got nothing - Johnny No-Pace," the 2016 champion said. "It's really tough."

Holden's David Reynolds will start his 300th career race from 12th after spearing off the track in the second portion of qualifying.

Saturday's 200km race is scheduled to start at 6.45pm (2045AEST).